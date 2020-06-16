Brookings and Watertown win legion games

There were a trio of games at Harmodon park Tuesday. SF East won the first game over Brookings 13-3.

We had our cameras there for games two and three. In the 2nd game Brookings rallied for an 8-4 win over Watertown. Rhett Zelinsky had the big hit for the Bandits as he singled with the bases loaded in the 2nd inning to break a tie.

And in the final game of the day, Kale Stevenson was unhittable as Watertown came back to beat Sioux Falls East 8-1. Kale had 11 strikeouts through the first 6 innings.