The Brookings Bandits took a pair of games from SF West at Harmodon Park Wednesday night.

Brookings won the opener 7-3 and rallied to win the nightcap 8-6 thanks to a big hit from Parker Rykhus to tie the game after West had taken an early 2-0 lead. The Bandits are playing the entire season on the road due to renovations at Bob Sheldon Field in Brookings.