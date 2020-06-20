Brookings walks off Madison twice in only "home" games of the year in Aurora

As we showed you last night the Brookings Bandits legion baseball team is spending their season on the road. With renovations closing Bob Shelden Field until next year, and SDSU's Erv Huether field unavailable due to the campus' COVID-19 shutdown, the Bandits won't play a game in Brookings this season.

Today the Bandits played their first, and only, "home" games of 2020 several miles away in Brookings, and they made the most of having the final at-bat.

In a doubleheader against Madison the Bandits rallied in the final inning of each game to get a pair of walk-off wins by the final of 5-4 and 15-14.

