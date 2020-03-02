Bruns is Dakota Valley's all-time leading scorer as a junior!

Paul Bruns casts a big shadow on the basketball court.

"I find a way to help my team win whether it's three pointers, jump shots, getting to the hole, posting up. Coach puts me in great positions to score the ball." Bruns says.

It was a bit smaller when he first cracked the Dakota Valley lineup as an 8th grader three years ago.

"Paul always had the skills when he was in 7th and 8th grade. He just was a little guy." Dakota Valley Head Coach Jason Kleis says.

"I was 5'9''. I was just kind of like a shooter. Over the years I've gotten in the weight room, worked out with my teammates in the weight room and the gym and really expanded my game." Bruns says.

These days he gets an added push from his brother, freshman Isaac Bruns.

"I think the two Bruns brothers are super competitive with each other. And we see it every day in practice. Sometimes it's not quite a fist fight but they go at each other and they compete with each other. And we kind of let that go a little bit because it makes them both better we think." Kleis says.

"We make each other better. We make our teammates better, and it's just a brotherly rivalry that we like to have and it's fun!" Paul says.

It's all driven him to become the best player in Panther history. Paul set the single game scoring record with 44 points against Canton in December, and is already the school's career leader with more than 1200 points.

"You know at this point we want the ball in his hands down the stretch. He can finish inside, he can pull up, he can hit the three, and that's part of the reason why he scores like he does because he gets them a lot of different ways." Kleis says.

With a senior season ahead and colleges calling, bigger things could be on the way.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.