Construction Of New Northern State Facilities Still On Track

Construction of new football and softball stadiums at Northern State has gone uninterrupted during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

And the new facilities will make it easier to socially distance if needed.

Live feeds for the construction of both the Dacotah Bank Football Stadium and Kohler Hall of Fame Softball Field are up on the Northern State website (link provided in the related items tab). Both are on target to open during the 2021-22 athletic year.

Hopefully by that time social distancing won't be needed. However, whether it's COVID-19, any other potential health issue, or just fans wanting to have some room, athletic director Josh Moon says the new facilities will help them accommodate almost any circumstance.

Northern will play it's final football season at Swisher Field this fall and Moon says they shouldn't have any problem socially distancing fans if they are allowed to attend.