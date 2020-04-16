CJ Ham happy to remain a Viking

Former Augustana Vikings running back C.J. Ham is thrilled that he will remain a memmber of the Minnesota Vikings after recently signed a 4-year extension worth $12 million.

The fact that he made the team as an undrafted free agent and then changed positions to play fullback is a testament to his work ethic. And that's something he's always brought to the football field.

"From the Vikings organization to the coaches. They all took a chance on me and they saw something in me. And like you said, it doesn't really matter where I am playing, it's just about being out there and making the most out of every opportunity that's in front of you. I've been able to do that and I'm just so excited. I can't reiterate even more how excited I am to further my career here..."

Ham made the Pro Bowl this past season and hopes his team can take care of some unfinished business this fall.