COYOTE STATE: USD Claims Showdown Series Trophy With Dominant Season Against SDSU

Though it was a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2019-20 will go down as the year of the Coyotes in the South Dakota Showdown Series.

USD won the Showdown Series trophy for the third time in the last four year years with their best performance against their arch rivals from Brookings since moving to Division One. South Dakota won 10 of the 13 athletic competitions, including season sweeps in volleyball, women's basketball and their first football victory over the Jackrabbits since 2000.

It certainly hasn't taken long for the rivalry to regain it's luster after being dormant for a decade when the schools were in separate divisions, with the quality of games and their competitors elevating it.

USD's win this year brings the showdown series even since it began, with the both the Coyotes and Jacks having won the trophy four times.