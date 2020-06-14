Canaries & American Association taking unique measures to play 2020 season

As Major League Baseball continues to bicker and potentially endanger their season, the Sioux Falls Canaries and five other American Association teams have a plan to play and opening day set for July 3rd.

Now comes the work to pull it off.

"Not being able to have fans in the stands would have really limited the economics of it so I'm not sure (playing a season without fans) would have been possible." Canaries General Manager Duell Higbe says.

Ensuring that the ballpark is safe for all to come to is now the chief concern for Canaries' General Manager Duell Higbe and Field Manager Mike Meyer.

"We are providing social distancing seating so to sum it up it's basically going to be every other row, probably every other stairwell or egress is going to be blocked off. We're going to have temperature testing as players enter the stadium every single day and as they exit." Higbe says.

"We don't have the resources that may have in the big leagues where we can not have to use the showers or being in the clubhouse and keep us distanced. So we're really going to be basically isolated together." Meyer says.

That will likely mean less fan interaction over the course of a 60-game season, forcing the Canaries to get creative with their promotions.

"I know that it's a big event on Sundays when families get to come out and get autographs from all their favorite players. And we want to make sure that we're still doing some of those things but we just want to make sure that we're doing it in a safe manner." Meyer says.

And they won't be alone with the St. Paul Saints sharing the Birdcage for at least a portion of the summer.

"There's no doubleheaders. It's going to be either we're hosting a team in the Birdcage or St. Paul is hosting a team in the Birdcage and the other one of us will be on the road. Even if we're not in town, you know, I think it's great that people in the community and the around the surrounding areas can come out and watch a professional baseball game even if it's not us." Meyer says.

Though both teams have a number of players signed they've also lost a few due to retirements and immigration issues.

The American Association will hold a dispersal draft on Tuesday to pick from players on the six franchises whose seasons were postponed and there is a larger pool of minor leaguers who've been cut by major league clubs, though Meyer doesn't expect them to necessarily sign.

"If they come in and they don't do well it hurts their chances of getting re-signed by an organization next year where, if they stay at home, it may be a safer play. We're also pretty loyal to the guys that have signed to come and play in Sioux Falls so we've got to find that mix there." Meyer says.

Much like the balance the Canaries will have to maintain for fans to enjoy the American Pastime.

"It's going to be as safe as possible. Cleaning is going to be ramped up exponentially. It's going to be a safe and really fun environment for you guys (fans) to enjoy some baseball." Higbe says.

The Saints hope to return and play some portion of their schedule in St. Paul toward year's end.

The American Association will release the 60-game slates of all six participating teams tomorrow. Higbe says the Canaries will release their attendance guidelines for fans soon.