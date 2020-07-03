Canaries Batter Saints On Opening Day

The Birdcage demonstrated why it is know as a hitter's ballpark Friday night as the Canaries win 9-4 over the St. Paul Saints on Opening Day.

The Bird's lineup showcased its power by blasting four home runs out of the park to take the win.

Jabari Henry started the scoring in the bottom of the first with a two run shot down the left field line open up the ballgame, scoring Andrew Ely and giving the Birds an early 2-0 lead.

Damek Tomscha added another run with an RBI groundout to stretch the lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the third.

The Saints countered with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 3-2.

After a scoreless bottom half, the Saints tied the game on a sacrifice fly to even the score 3-3.

Andrew Ely then hit a no doubt solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth for the Birds. Two batters later, Alay Lago hit a no doubter of his own, a solo shot to stretch the lead to 5-3.

The Saints once again countered with a run in the top of the 6th to cut the deficit in half, 5-4.

Tomscha added another pair of RBIs with a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh making the lead 7-4.

KC Huth got into the home run party with a two-run round tripper in the bottom of the 8th.

Keaton Steele then came in and slammed the door with a three up, three down 9th to secure the Opening Day win.

Tyler Herron was great on the mound going five complete innings allowing just 3 runs (2 earned) with three strikeouts and one walk.

UP NEXT

The Canaries and Saints meet for game two of their three-game series Saturday night at 6:05pm. Grady Wood will pitch for Sioux Falls; Matt Solter will take the ball for St. Paul. Birds fans can find links to listen and watch the games on sfcanaries.com.

-RECAP COURTESY SIOUX FALLS CANARIES