Canaries ready to open season Friday night

The Sioux Falls Canaries open the season Friday night at home against St. Paul. And manager Mike Meyer really likes the team he has assembled. But he also knows that having a little luck on his side will help.

"And hopefully we get a little lucky. Sometimes it's just about that. Can you keep your core group together for an entire season and hopefully this is that year for us. Because I feel we're as talented as anybody in the league. We're as talented as we've been since probably 2010," says Meyer.

As for Logan Landon, the Sioux Falls native is excited about patrolling center field in front of friends and family. And this is also a chance for him to showcase his skills after being released by the Dodgers after playing at AAA. "I think it will be a lot of fun. I'm really happy, especially since the fact that we have 2 teams playing in the same hub that it's gonna draw a big crowd. I think especially with all that's going on with COVID and the Coronavirus that people are searching for a sense of normalcy and I think something like baseball can provide that," says Landon.