The prep wrestling came to an end last night with Canton making team history. In winning their third consecutive State B title, and fourth in the last five years, the C-Hawks 240.5 points smashed the previous scoring record at any level, Sturgis 220 points 10 years ago.

Add to it the eight C-Hawk wrestlers who made finals, and their dual championship Friday, and there's a good case for Canton being one of the greatest prep wrestling teams in state history.