Chase Vinatieri Hoping To Follow In Uncle Adam's Footsteps

Like most kickers, Roosevelt and South Dakota State alum Chase Vinatieri is a long shot to get picked in the NFL Draft and will likely have to earn a spot as a rookie free agent.

Unlike his peers, Vinatieri has a name that carries some weight in the profession.

He is of course the nephew of one of the all-time great NFL place kickers, Adam Vinatieri.

25 years after uncle left SDSU as their all-time leading scorer, Chase does the same, holding nearly every Jackrabbit kicking record, including a school best 57-yard field goal.

It took Adam about a year and a stop in the now defunct NFL Europe before he eventually got a chance with the New England Patriots.

Between social media and his name recognition, Chase has more ways to get his name out there than his uncle had. But that doesn't mean he'll face a much different path.

Rounds four through seven of the NFL Draft begin tomorrow at 11 AM.