Ciara Duffy Earns High Praise From Becky Hammon

If you're a young girl growing up with hoop dreams in Rapid City, or for that matter ALL of South Dakota, you probably know the story of Becky Hammon.

That's part of the reason winning an award named after her meant so much to fellow Rapid City native and USD standout Ciara Duffy.

Back on Tuesday Duffy won the inaugural Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award. In her senior year Ciara averaged 16.6 points, five and a half rebounds, and five assists per game to help lead the Coyotes to a 30-2 record and get them ranked as high as 11th nationally.

It all sounds kinda like the numbers Hammon put up in 1999 when she led Colorado State to the Sweet 16, something the 16-year WNBA pro and current San Antonio Spurs assistant coach made sure to point out when she took to Twitter today to personally congratulate Ciara!