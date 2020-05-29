City of Sioux Falls clears use of fields for summer sports season

Sioux Falls has cleared the way for youth sports to play this summer by opening up fields across the city to organized activities.

In an op-ed, Sioux Falls mayor Paul Ten Haken said that "after consulting with various league organizers on their safety protocols, the city is opening up the field application process for the summer season. When teams play ball this year, it will certainly be different as players, coaches, officials and spectators take safety precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19".

Many organizations have signaled that practices will begin immediately on June 1st, though those like legion baseball say it'll follow social distance guidelines.

Other measures such as allowing spectators and keeping players six feet apart off the field while not playing will be determined by their leagues, though TenHaken is encouraging parents to hold organizers accountable if they feel greater mitigation is needed.