Clint Garner Ready To Start New Season At Knoxville Speedway

The sprint car capital of the world is set to start it's engines again tomorrow night and a Sioux Falls native will be there.

The #40 car of Clint Garner will be back on the track tomorrow night when Knoxville hosts it's 67th season opener.

Garner is second all-time in victories at the speedway with 360. He says despite the COVID-related delays they expect to get their normal amount of races in for the summer, and they're certainly ready to go.

Fans will be spaced out per social distancing guidelines in the grandstands while those in the concession area will be required to wear masks.