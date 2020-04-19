College Athletic Directors Try To Plan For A Future Filled With Questions

In running college sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, athletic directors seem to be taking a page from the mentality of their student athletes.

"The simple things, if we focus on those and we win those today, we can win the day. Making sure our student athletes know they're loved and connected to something. That they're able to finish their education online this semester, help our seniors graduate." SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell says.

In talking with local AD's from NCAA Division One, Two and the NAIA, most believe their programs will be fine for the remainder of this year.

"We're not spending very much money right now either with not having teams travel and those kind of things. So I think it's kind of a wash." Dakota Wesleyan Athletic Director Jon Hart says.

It's the next that will prove more challenging especially for South Dakota and South Dakota State who, like every other Division One school, won't get a significant share of revenue from the cancelled NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

"Between this year and next year (schools will lose) anywhere from $600,000 to $950,000. We go back, we look at all the little things we do, and try to be much more efficient, and kind of get a little bit of a hair cut if you will." USD Athletic Director David Herbster says.

And then comes the question of when, or if, fall sports can begin.

"One of our biggest concerns, besides people getting sick with the COVID pandemic going on, is we are also worried about athletic injuries. Injuries that might occur just from trying to get back at it right away without having all of the training before."

Division Two and the NAIA schools might be best suited to return.

"There will definitely be some more controllable factors. We're not traveling through airports very much at the NAIA level, our schedule is pretty regionalized. You know you look at the GPAC and I think everybody is probably within a seven or eight hour radius." Hart says.

As opposed to Division One who travel farther and could take a bigger hit from playing in empty stadiums.

"That's a good portion of our ticket revenue budget is football. And then bringing online (USD's DakotaDome) renovations to suites and loges now, that would be close to catastrophic. Not quite as much as not even being able to play football altogether." Herbster says.

"Conceivably, if you're not able to get your students on campus, I'm not sure you can justify having your student athletes back anyway." Sell says.

Cutting some sports could be an option, though all agree that it should be the last one.

"You really look towards protecting your student athletes in all of this and part of that is personnel. But we're just going to have to change the way we do some things in order to make it all work." Herbster says.

All athletic directors we spoke to stress that they and their universities will be following advice from the CDC, WHO and other officials regarding when it will be safe to return to campus.

Like the NCAA the NAIA will offer eligibility waivers for spring athletes.

Gohl says the recommendations they've gotten for fall sports starting is that athletes get 4-6 weeks practice time leading in.

And Sell tells Dakota News Now that he's planning for as many as six different scenarios next year including a season as normal, college football in the spring, or no athletic year at all.