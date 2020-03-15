College Basketball Coaches & Athletes Face Uncertain Future Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

A college season is all about routine, one that will look very different for basketball programs across the country in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We as coaches talk about what do we need to do to be prepared to move forward, which we don't even know what it looks like." USD Women's Basketball Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit says.

With South Dakota colleges extending their spring breaks, and the possibility of more closure ahead, it's impossible for teams to continue to gather and train together.

"They know what they have to do, if that means they're at home lifting or whatever. Right now we couldn't get into our weight room and all that stuff anyway." USF Women's Basketball Head Coach Travis Traphagen says.

For coaches, this is a key recruiting period, which Plitzuweit herself was doing when the season was cancelled.

That won't happen through at least April 15th, with the NCAA suspending on and off campus recruiting.

"Talk about the stress of wanting to be recruited, and you want to get the right feeling, and you want to get the right fit, and you want to get to know who your teammates are going to be. But your teammates are all off campus right now and you can't come see them anyway! So how do you get to know those things?" Plitzuweit says.

"If kids are going to be transferring, there's no more basketball, so probably these next two, three weeks are going to be pretty, pretty busy. If it's campus visit type things with video and doing stuff like that, you're going to have to get creative until things change." Traphagen says.

One potential solution would be if the NCAA extends more eligibility to senior winter athletes as it is expected to do for those who had their spring seasons wiped out.

Even if that happens, though, Traphagen says it's not a given that everyone would return.

"I just think a lot of my players are probably ready to move on in life. They've got four, five years in and they've kind of said their goodbyes. Not goodbyes but, you know, the thank yous and you've kind of gotten over that it's over. Do I think it's fair to the spring athletes? 150 percent." Traphagen says.