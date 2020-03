The Boyden Hull Comets got off to a slow start against Camanche in the Iowa 2-A semi-finals Wednesday night in Des Moines. They trailed 7-4 after the first quarter.

But the top-seed never looked back after that and went on to win 64-49 advancing to the championship game. And it was the incredible performance of Marcus Kelderman off the bench that led them to the win. He poured in 27 points and truly was the Comets shooting star Wednesday night.