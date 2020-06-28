Cornemann gave the Bucks a leader & wingman in 2019-20 season

Though Yankton's Matthew Mors has been the best basketball player in the state for some time now, every good team needs to have at least one more scoring threat to compliment their top player.

The 2019-20 Bucks certainly had a great wingman in Cooper Cornemann. The 6-2 point guard averaged 15 points, four rebounds and three assists per game, teaming with Mors to lead the Bucks to a 17-4 record and top seed at the state tournament.

Though that was of course cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic he was later honored with the Spirit of Su award recognizing his excellence in academics, athletics, leadership and community service.

It's certainly easy to see why Cooper was a natural fit for that honor based on the role he played for the Bucks.

Basketball wasn't necessarily the first choice since his dad was a national champion wrestler. We'll have more on Cooper's story and season tomorrow when we feature him as our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week.