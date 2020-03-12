Corsica Stickney advances at girls State "B"

The Jaguars of Corsica-Stickney showed why they are unbeaten and top-ranked in girls Class "B" basketball; Thursday night in the opening round of the state tournament in Spearfish. Freshman Avery Broughton scored 21 points in a 65-42 win over Irene-Wakonda.

They will face Faith in the semi's Friday night after the Longhorns beat Howard 56-34. Kaycee Groves paced the attack with 17 points.

2nd-ranked Ethan was upset by Castlewood 45-43 in the evening session. Alyana Benike scored 20 for the Warriors in the win. They will face DeSmet in the other semi-final game after the Bulldogs edged Faulkton 50-45. Beyna Beck scored 20 points for the Bulldogs.