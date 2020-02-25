Corsica Stickney girls and OG boys both win

The Corsica Stickney girls got off to a fast start in the Region 6-B tournament Tuesday night when they beat Bon Homme 59-23. Avery Broughton who went over 1,000 points as a freshman and the Jaguars are now 21-0 for the year.

In boys hoops at the Lincoln gym, the Patriots took the lead in the 3rd quarter over 4th-ranked O'Gorman behind the play of Max Burchill who had 18 points. But Kade Moffitt and Akoi Akoi combined for 47 points and the Knights went on to pull away in the 4th quarter for a 62-55 win