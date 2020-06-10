Cougars get another D-I transfer

University of Sioux Falls Head Women's Basketball Coach Travis Traphagen has announced the signing of Emily Petersen, who will continue her academic and athletic career with USF.

A DI transfer from Nebraska-Omaha, Petersen is a talented shooter who had a standout prep career in Omaha, Neb.

"We are really excited about Emily (Petersen) joining us as a grad transfer. She has one of the purest (shooting) strokes that I have seen," said Traphagen, who is USF's career wins leader at 243 with six 20-win seasons, an NSIC Tournament title, two tournament final appearances, and a pair of NCAA DII Tournament berths. "With the graduation of seven seniors, Emily is a timely addition to our team with much needed experience and a high skill level," he said.

At UNO, she totaled 142 points, which including making 38 triples among her 50 made field goals. She collected four double-digit scoring games, scored in a game 22 times with 18 games of six or more points.

As a junior, she played in 11 games for UNO. As a sophomore in 2018-19, she was limited to eight games due to injury but twice scored in double digits. She had a season-best 11 points with a trio of threes against the Summit League Champion University of South Dakota on Feb. 6, 2019 and 10 points against Summit League Tournament champion South Dakota State on Feb. 13, 2019.

Named to the Summer League Academic Honor Roll in 2017-18, the communications major appeared in 27 games for the Mavericks that season. She played a season-high 28 minutes against Western Illinois on Feb. 7, 2018 with a career-best 17 points and five triples. As a freshman, she scored six or more points seven times.

Petersen, who played AAU ball for Jon Lewis of the Mokan Eclipse Program, played her senior season at Bellevue West High School after three seasons at Omaha Concordia. She was named all-state twice and put up 14 points, three assists and four steals per game. The daughter of Mark and Kathy Petersen, she also has a brother, Ethan.

Petersen joins a USF Women's Basketball Program which recorded its first ever NSIC South Division title in a 26-6 season during 2019-20. The Cougars, which were ranked as high as No. 7 by the WBCA, earned the No. 3 seed in the NCAA DII Central Region.

