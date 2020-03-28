Coyote Football Stays Connected & Gets Creative In Preparing For 2020

With spring football shutdown and no idea yet when college athletes will be able to resume workouts on campus with their teams, South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson's players are getting creative.

With everything that's happened in the last week two weeks it seems like it's been about two decades since the Coyotes were last on the football field when they ended the 2019 season with a 24-21 victory over arch rival South Dakota State back on November 23rd.

Normally Nielson's team would be in the midst of spring practices where we'd be focusing on who might replace two-year starter Austin Simmons at quarterback.

Instead, like every other team across the nation waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic, Nielson's players are at home finding ways to train and stay connected.

"We had one of our current players, for example, send in a little video of him working out on his farm the other day throwing hay bails! The big thing, from a team perspective, a lot of these guys are really close friends and so the ability for them to continue to communicate with each other and to continue to help each other study and stay motivated is a big part of what we're trying to coordinate."

Though it remains to be seen what shape the world is in five months from now, and there could certainly be changes to the schedule, USD is slated to open the season at FBS Iowa State on September 5th.

Their home opener would be two weeks later againt Missouri State and, according to Nielson, work on Dakota Dome renovations has proceeded through the pandemic.