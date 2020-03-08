Coyote Women Still Seeking "Complete Game" Despite 59-Point Victory Over Omaha

The rival Coyotes had no problem with offense or just about anything else during a 99-40 win that saw all 12 players on the team log at least 11 minutes or more of playing time.

Yet despite shooting 56 percent from three and 50 percent for the game, the Coyotes insist that they didn't play a complete game, begging the question, just how much better could they get?

Perhaps we will find out tomorrow at noon when the Coyotes face Oral Roberts in the semifinals. ORU gave USD it's toughest game in Summit League play, falling to the Coyotes 77-73 in Tulsa last month.