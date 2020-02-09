Coyote Women Wallop North Dakota

Six Coyotes scored in double-figures as No. 22/17 South Dakota ran past North Dakota 93-46 on Sunday afternoon at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

No. 22/17 South Dakota (22-2, 11-0 Summit) continues to roll past Summit League opponents by an average margin of 35 points. Sunday’s 47-point spread was the largest by the Coyotes in a true road game this season. North Dakota (14-10, 5-6 Summit) drops its sixth league game after tying its best nonconference record at the Division I level earlier this season.

“Today was a game that was both extremely fast and very physical,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Our young ladies did a great job of making adjustments on both ends throughout the game versus a team in UND that gives a lot of different looks. On the defensive end especially, we did a good job for the most part of limiting North Dakota’s transition opportunities.

“We now have to get prepared for a tough two-game stretch this week. We hope to see Coyote Nation pack the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Thursday night as we take on Western Illinois!”

Senior guard Ciara Duffy led the balanced scoring with 17 points, four rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists. Junior forward Taylor Frederick came off the bench with 15 points and six rebounds in less than 12 minutes of action.

Junior guard Chloe Lamb added 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. Junior center Hannah Sjerven tallied 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals. This marked her second-straight game with five or more steals, after swatting away a career high six at Denver.

A native of Erskine, Minnesota, senior guard Madison McKeever scored 10 points in her final game an hour away from her hometown.

Freshman Jeniah Ugofsky tallied her first career double-digit game with 10 points. She also grabbed six boards.

The last time South Dakota put six players in double-figures was against College of Saint Mary (Nov. 18, 2018). The last time USD did it against a Division I opponent was in February of 2017 against Omaha.

North Dakota did not put any players in double-figures during the contest. This marks the third time in league play that the Coyotes’ opponent did not have a player score in double-digits.

South Dakota jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter, drew it out to 43-18 at the half and ran away with it in the final 20 minutes to win by 47.

The Coyotes outscored the Fighting Hawks 52-18 in the paint in a game where neither team was productive behind the 3-point line. South Dakota shot 52.5 percent (31-of-59) from the field, while making 29-of-36 (80.6 percent) from the line.

After a three-game road stretch, South Dakota returns home to host Western Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

-RECAP COURTESY USD ATHLETICS, HIGHLIGHTS COURTESY MIDCO SN