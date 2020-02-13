Coyote Women Whip Western For 12th Straight Victory

Five Coyotes scored in double-figures as No. 21/16 South Dakota women’s basketball ran past Western Illinois 88-51 Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota (23-2, 12-0 Summit) remains undefeated in league play as their 12-game winning streak ranks ninth in the nation. After tonight, Western Illinois (13-12, 7-5) is tied with Oral Roberts for third place in the league standings without any Rushmore State teams remaining on its schedule.

“Tonight we did a great job of fighting some adversity, especially in the second quarter when we weren’t quite as sharp as we needed to be,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We then responded very well after halftime on both ends.

“We now have to quickly rest and recover for a short turnaround for our game on Saturday versus an opponent that is playing extremely well right now.”

Junior center Hannah Sjerven tallied her third double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. She was 8-of-10 from the field and added a pair of blocks to her stat line.

Coming off the bench for Sjerven, senior forward Taylor Frederick also finished in double-figures with 13 points, six boards and two assists.

Senior guard Ciara Duffy tallied 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the game. Junior guard Chloe Lamb also pitched in 11 points, while senior guard Madison McKeever tallied 10.

Western Illinois was led by sophomore guard Elizabeth Lutz with 18 points and five steals. She was the only Leatherneck in double-figures, but WIU leading scorer Olivia Kaufmann had seven points, six boards and five assists.

South Dakota led by 10 points after the first quarter and by as many as 18 in the second period, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Western’s Lutz kicked off a 12-3 run by WIU to close the half.

The Coyotes responded quickly in the third period with 10 consecutive points in the first three minutes. A jump shot at the buzzer from junior guard Liv Korngable put USD up 64-41 entering the final frame.

South Dakota’s starting five played two minutes or less in the final frame as the Coyote reserves brought home the 88-51 victory. Freshman guard Macy Guebert made back-to-back 3-pointers from the corner in the final quarter, while classmate Jeniah Ugofsky finished with five assists and seven boards in the game.

The Coyotes shot 47.9 percent (34-of-71) from the floor in the game with nine 3-pointers. Western Illinois shot 29.1 percent (16-of-55) from the field.

South Dakota returns to the road for the fourth time in five games, visiting Oral Roberts for tip-off at 2 p.m. Saturday inside the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

-RECAP COURTESY USD ATHLETICS