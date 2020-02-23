Coyotes Proving They Can Thrive In Close Games

The Coyote women clinched their second consecutive regular season Summit League crown with a 77-67 victory over the Jacks.

Chloe Lamb's 22 led a balanced attack that seemed to thrive in the hostile environment, something which bodes well for tournament season. After blowing out the majority of their Summit League opponents, two of their last three games (SDSU yesterday and a 77-73 win at Oral Roberts last week) came down to the wire, with USD coming out on top.

The Coyotes conclude regular season play next Saturday against UND in Vermillion.