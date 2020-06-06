Cyclones sweep Saturday games at Swingfest Tournament

It was a perfect second day of the Swingfest Tournament for the host Sioux Falls Cyclones.

In their first game the Cyclones topped the Avengers Baseball Club (Washington) 7-3. In the second game Sioux Falls scored twice to walkoff the Outlaws baseball club 4-3.

The Cyclones improve to 3-1 on the weekend and will wrap up Swingfest tomorrow.

Click on the video viewer for today's highlights!

NOTE-During this 6:00 PM broadcast of the highlights the reported Cyclones-Avengers score was 7-2. We later received a corrected score report of 7-3.