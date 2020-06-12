DAKOTA CLASSIC: Harrisburg & West Fargo dominate on mound in wins over Brookings & Lennox

Pitching certainly seemed to be ahead of hitting as Legion baseball teams got into the swing of things on day one of the Dakota Classic.

In the Harrisburg pod the host Tigers dominated Brookings 5-0 on the strength of a two-hitter from Payton Metzger. Metzger worked six innings and struck out six. Jack Rabern had a pair of hits and an RBI.

In the Brandon pool defending South Dakota State B Legion champion Lennox managed just one hit in a 7-0 loss to West Fargo (N.D.).

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!

The 13-team tournament continues tomorrow and wraps up with a championship game on Sunday at Brandon's Aspen Park.