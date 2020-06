Ty Schafer hit a two-out, two-strike single to score Jaden Feterl and deliver a 6-5 victory for Sioux Falls Post 15 East against city rival Post 15 West on opening day for both teams and the first game of the Dakota Classic on Friday afternoon at Harmodon Park.

Aidan Beck added two hits and two RBI for East and Nick Lounsbery struck out nine.

West's Camden Gadbois struck out seven on the mound and also drove in a run.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!