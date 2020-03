The Colman-Egan boys basketball team is peaking at the right time, just ask the Cardinals of Dell Rapids St. Mary. The C-E Hawks fell behind right away 5-0 and after that they dominated the Region 4-B game in Dells. A variety of players had the hot hand from outside in the 67-49 win.

And in North Sioux City, Athlete of the Week Paul Bruns led the way with 24 points as the Panthers of Dakota Valley beat Beresford 72-35.