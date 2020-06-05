DWU-DSU football game cancelled as NAIA sets new limits & start dates

One of the best rivalry games in South Dakota, and the local kickoff of the college football season, has been put on hold.

Dakota Wesleyan and Dakota State's season opener has been cancelled.

As athletic programs return depending on their state's COVID-19 regulations, the NAIA released new caps on the maximum number of games teams can play as well as start dates. Football has been reduced to nine games that can start no earlier than September 12th.

Since it was originally scheduled for August 27th, and Dakota Wesleyan has to play nine league games in the GPAC, there's no way to reschedule this year's game.

Separated by 71 miles, DWU holds a 39-34-1 all-time lead in a series which has been particularly heated over the past five years with the rivals kicking off the college football season in late August and playing for a traveling trophy, the Chamber of Commerce Cup, which has been won by Dakota State in each of the last four years.

It's a tough pill to swallow for both schools despite knowing there will still, as of now, be a season.

DSU head coach Anderson also said that he's already talked with his counterpart at Dakota Wesleyan, Ross Cimpl, and they are planning to renew the series in 2021 in Mitchell at Joe Quintal Field, which was supposed to host this year.

For a complete list of NAIA start dates, game restrictions and more, check out the link in the related items tab.

