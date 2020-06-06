DWU committed to playing Dakota State as GPAC expands with Mount Marty

As we told you last night, this year's edition of the Dakota State-Dakota Wesleyan football game has been cancelled as the NAIA shifted it's start dates and maximum number of games.

Though both schools are planning to renew the series next season, it could get more difficult to do that in the years to come in part because of another in-state school.

With Mount Marty's football program beginning it's inaugural season in 2021 the GPAC will be up to eleven teams, presumably meaning that each member will have to play ten league games. Considering the normal NAIA limit of eleven games in a season, that means Dakota Wesleyan will only be able to play one non-conference game.

That could make it tougher to schedule Dakota State on a yearly basis, though DWU athletic director Jon Hart says they'll do all they can to keep the series going.

"It just kind of depends on where your bye week falls into there so there's a lot of other factors that kind of go into that. I think we're going to do whatever we can to protect that game and keep that game going because we feel like it's just an important part of our football schedule, an important part of the state of South Dakota and our football fans." Hart says.

The Tigers and Trojans have met 74 times on the gridiron. Though Dakota State has won the last four games, Dakota Wesleyan still holds a 39-34-1 lead in the series.