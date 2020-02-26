Dakota State. USF and Augie defend home floor, NW loses heart breaker in Sioux City

The Dakota State women finished the regular season strong and they continued their winning ways to open the NSAA tournament Wednesday night in Madison with a dominating 94-62 win over Dickinson State.

Maria Szymanski scored 21 as the USF Cougars also rolled past Minot State 83-52. And Augustana's Hannah Mitby led the way with 17 in the Vikings 75-56 win over Bemidji State.

It was a heart-breaking loss for the Northwestern women at Allee Gymnasium in Sioux City when they lost 90-87 in overtime to Morningside.