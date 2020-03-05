Dakota State likes home track advantage

DSU head coach Anthony Drealan competed for the Trojans and now he's their head coach. He has 6 athletes competing in the national meet being held in Brookings and loves the fact that it's right in DSU's back yard. It's great for them all of the local athletes who will be competing.

"There are a lot of aspects that are easier. Obviously you want to do a great job and everything but there is a comfortability and just that sense of knowing what you need to do. So it's been awesome to have it here and to have for another few years after this ..."

Most finals are Saturday on the campus of S.D.S.U. Dakota State is coming off back to back conference titles and Braden Curnow is ranked 2nd nationally in the 5,000 meter run where he finished 4th last year.