Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns Commits To Play Basketball At North Dakota

Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns committed to play for the University of North Dakota and former Northern State coach Paul Sather today.

As a junior last year Bruns averaged 29 points and 12 rebounds per game to help the Panthers reach the State Tournament. That included a school single game record 44 points against Canton, which is just par for the course for Paul, who already holds the school's career scoring mark with more than 1200 points.

Bruns says the familiarity with Sather and the staff going back to their Northern days played a big role.