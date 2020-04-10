DakotaDome Renovations Progress & Expected To Be Finished On Time

Though all sports on the USD campus have been shut down for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, a big part of the 2020-21 season appears to be on track.

The new west side seating, suites and loges along with the locker rooms have taken a more defined shape in the DakotaDome, and work continues on concourses, restrooms and the new permanent entrances.

The $26.3 million dollar renovation project has hit a few delays during COVID-19 Pandemic yet, according to Athletic Director David Herbster, hasn't stopped the overall progress of the project.

The first game in the renovated Dome is football's scheduled home opener on September 19th against Missouri State.