We now have a date for the return of racing at Husets Speedway.

On Saturday, August 29th there will be MSTS 360 Sprints, USRA Stocks and Tri-State Late models.

Sunday, August 30th, will follow with 410 sprints, USRA B-Mods and Hobby Stocks.

A payout of $100,000 is promised over the two days.

The track has been closed since 2017 when Chuck Brennan put it up for sale. An attempt to race last year was cancelled. The listed sale price on the website remains at $9,450,000.