Day 2 Highlights from AJGA and hear from Tourney Director

Tuesday was round two of the AJGA National Tournament at Willow Run in Sioux Falls. It's the summer tour that attracts players from all over the world and for good reason says Tournament Director Brandon Wheat. "We have 126 events usually every year but this year we cut it down to 100 based on the things going on. But yes, this is where you want to be. College coaches love coming to our events. We have some great venues-Liberty National, Trinity Forest that are also used by the PGA Tour and here with the Symetra Tour which is a great venue for this event."

Of the 6 local players who competing in the 78 player field, Ben Daane of Rapid City was actually 2 under par through his 10th hole and the leaders finished the day at -3. But Daane struggled after a birdie on 10 and finished +3. Nash Stenberg of Sioux Falls is +5 with 18 holes left and William Sanford is +9.

The 3-day event concludes Wednesday with the girls lead group teeing off at 8:20 and the boys at 11:10.