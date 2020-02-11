Delaware Denies Skyforce Third Straight Win

The Sioux Falls Skyforce lost to the Delaware Blue Coats 98-88 on Tuesday evening at the Sanford Pentagon, ending a four-game homestand.

The Skyforce (17-18) jumped out to a 29-22 lead after the opening quarter, as they shot 61.1-percent on 11-of-18 FG in the period. Trey Mourning (12 points on 4-7 FG) led the charge with eight points in the period.

Mychal Mulder (22 points on 9-16 FG and five rebounds) led Sioux Falls on a 19-6 run to end the first half. Mulder posted 11 in the period alone and shot three-of-three from deep to give the Skyforce a 19-point lead heading to the third quarter.

Delaware (19-14) outscored Sioux Falls 34-13 in the third period, as Jared Brownridge (23 points) netted 14 points in the quarter to help regain a 72-70 lead with just 12 minutes remaining.

The Blue Coats continued their momentum, as Justin Robinson (21 points, five assists and four rebounds) guided a 10-2 run to the 7:45 clip of the fourth quarter. Behind Davon Reed (18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists) the Skyforce went on an 11-0 run and cut the lead to two points with 2:47 left in the game. However, the Blue Coats went on an 8-0 run to seal the victory.

Miami HEAT assignee KZ Okpala posted 15 points, five rebounds and four assists in his first game with the team since February 3.

The Skyforce hit the road on Thursday to face the Austin Spurs (19-14) at 7:30PM CT. The Spurs are coming off a 115-101 defeat to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Sunday, February 9. The Blue Coats host the Stockton Kings (17-15) on Thursday at 6:00PM CT.

