Delayed Or Not, Area College Coaches Confident There Will Be A Football Season

Running a football program is all about staying on schedule, even when routines are forced to look a lot different.

"You know I work from home. My wife is my secretary!" SDSU Head Football Coach John Stiegelmeier says.

"It's wonderful to see my kids and wife. But there's days when I'll come downstairs at 6:30 and I'm not coming back upstairs until five o'clock at night." Augustana Head Football Coach Jerry Olszewski says.

Planning for anything, including filling out a roster at NAIA schools like Dakota State, is difficult in the era of COVID-19

"If you're on a higher scholarship you're a little bit more committed to everything. And if you're on a little bit less of a scholarship, and you were maybe on the fence anyway about playing, and now this comes along, it's a little bit easier to make a decision." Dakota State Head Football Coach Josh Anderson says.

"You know as coaches it's challenged us to be creative in the way we're looking at what we're doing." USD Head Football Coach Bob Nielson says.

The most immediate concern will be getting players several weeks to train and condition ahead of kickoff, and not pushing to hard when they can.

"We'll cause injuries rathern than trying to prevent them, so we just need to be cautious and smart of that. (We need to) get through the first couple days because, once you get rolling, then you get into a routine." Anderson says.

"You're going to have to look at what you install, and how much you install, and it's going to be in a condensed period of time." Nielson says.

While everyone's season schedules are tentatively set, coaches are preparing for scenarios that include a late start, conference season only, or even kicking off in February.

"What about our opponents? What if those states are dragging you behind or are ahead? That's where the NCAA comes in and says we got to equate this thing." Stiegelmeier says.

"I don't think there will be seperation. I don't think you'll have a midwest league and a west coast league." Olszewski says.

These and other concerns like testing measures and whether fans will be allowed will be decided with time, as will a season those we spoke to are confident will come.

"I don't know if the universities can go without football. I haven't heard anybody in the athletic programs, from athletic directors to coaches, say we're not going to have football." Stiegelmeier says.

"As far as the spring, if that's when the NCAA decides that we're going to play, I've said many times, line it up and we'll play at Perkins if we have to." Olszewski says.

KICKOFF DATES FOR 2020:

-August 27th: Dakota State @ Dakota Wesleyan (*7:00 PM)

-August 29th: Presentation @ Northwestern (*4:00 PM)

-September 3rd: Sioux Falls vs. Bemidji State (*6:00 PM)

Northern State @ MSU-Mankato (*6:00 PM)

SMSU @ MSU-Moorhead (*7:00 PM)

-September 5th: USD @ Iowa State (*TBD)

SDSU vs. Butler (*TBD)

Augustana vs. Minot State (*1:00 PM)

Dordt @ Waldorf (*3:00 PM)