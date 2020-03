A bevy of boys' A & B regional qualifiers to the SoDak 16 were on the line Friday night across South Dakota.

Click on the video viewers for highlights from Dell Rapids 64-50 victory West Central in Region 3A and the Region 5B doubleheader featuring Viborg-Hurley's 59-36 win over Bridgewater-Emery and Canistota's 54-44 victory over Freeman Academy/Marion.

