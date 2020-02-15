Deuel & Watertown 3-Peat As State Gymnastics Champions

The first state tournament of 2020, gymnastics, might as well have been a copy and paste of the 2019 and 2018 meets.

For the third straight year the Deuel Cardinals (Class A) and Watertown Arrows (Class AA) claimed the team championship. Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team results are listed below.

The meet concludes with individual competition tomorrow.

STATE AA MEET @ ABERDEEN, S.D.

TEAM STANDINGS

1.Watertown (145.925-3rd straight title)

2. Mitchell (144.75)

3. Harrisburg (143.05)

4. Brookings (139.325)

5. O'Gorman (138.8)

STATE A MEET @ ABERDEEN, S.D.

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Deuel (144.05-3rd straight title)

2. Madison (134.625)

3. Estelline/Hendricks (133.225)

4. Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/Mount Vernon (130.55)

5. Milbank (128.125)