Devin Clark Victorious At UFC 250

Not even a global pandemic can halt the rise up the UFC ranks of South Dakota native and Lincoln alum Devin Clark.

Tonight at UFC 250 in Las Vegas Clark took on Alonzo Menifeld. As he was being introduced Clark took a knee and raised a fist in the air to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death (seen in the tweet below).

Clark went on to win a hard fought unanimous decision Menifeld 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28.

Devin is now 6-4 overall in the UFC with wins in three of his last four bouts. He improves to 12-4 overall in his professional MMA career.