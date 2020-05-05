Dick Bremer's book is great for baseball fans

Game Used, My Life in Stitches became a personal memoir for the voice of the Twins. After all, he grew up a die-hard fan of the team from the time he learned to love the American past-time...

Dick Bremer says:"I did want to make sure that it was in essence a Twins history book. Going back to the very first year 1961. I'm just barely old enough to remember hearing about the Twins first game played in 1961..."

A baseball has 108 stitches, so his book is comprised of 108 stories. It's very lighthearted and Bremer's hoping it can bring a smile to a time when we are going without many of the things we love...

Bremer says:"The book was written to be a lighthearted book, self deprecating book. And it is ironic that here it's been released now during one of the most somber times in our nation's history..."

It's all about his favorite team...and his favorite players. Like Kirby Puckett who was perhaps the most loved player in franchise history...

Bremer says:"The man meant so much to the Twins organization and I called him a friend and lost a friend..."

And then there's Harmon Killebrew... one of many Twins greats that Dick had the chance to work side by side with in the booth...

Bremer says:"You know we tend to appreciate the big man figures of our childhood. So yes Harmon was the guy in Minnesota if you were growing up anywhere in this region. Harmon and I worked together 5 years, Jim Kaat and I have worked together now for 7 years. So these central figures in Twins history going back to the early years, I've gotten to know them. I've been able to work with some of them..."

Bremer is living the dream, calling games for the team he grew up cheering for... And right now, I think we can all appreciate having something fun and positive to enjoy...

Bremer says:"Hopefully for people who need a baseball fix with an eye toward the future, when we hope to be playing baseball again, this book will somehow bridge the gap..."