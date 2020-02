The 9th-ranked Dordt women looked solid in an impressive 63-42 win over Mount Marty improving to 22-7. And the Defender men made a late charge to upset the 18th-ranked Lancers 92-86. Marcus Winterfield led the way with 18 as 5 Dordt players were in double figures. Jordan Johnson had 22 for the Lancers who dropped to 19-10.