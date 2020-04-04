Draft Hopefuls Navigating Uncharted Waters

Virtually the only professional sports league still operating in any form is the NFL which is still planning on holding their draft later this month.

That's about the only thing prospects know right now as they try to figure out how they'll catch on with a team before and after.

South Dakota State's Mikey Daniel began preparing in Florida back in December before returning to his native Brookings in March just as the COVID-19 outbreak was beginning.

That forced the cancellation of college pro days across the country in which NFL scouts would have evaluated prospects. Daniel was fortunate to be able to go through the IMG Academy to tape a pro day workout, but many others couldn't and had to get more creative.

What's more, it might be harder to latch on with a team after the draft since there likely won't be any mini-camps or OTAs for some time.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23rd-25th. We'll have more on Daniel tomorrow on Dakota News Now Sunday.