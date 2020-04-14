Duffy feels for Olympic athletes

The Twins are still hoping to play the 2020 MLB season. Especially after how well they did last year winning 101 games. And they've added to their potent arsenal by signing Josh Donaldson to play 3rd base.

But relief pitcher Tyler Duffy sheds a very unselfish perspective on what it's like for him as he tries to stay prepared for the upcoming season.

"We work all off season to get ready and I keep thinking about the people who are supposed to be in the Olympics. They've been working for their whole lives for that matter and they're literally put on hold. And potentially they're going to have to do that for a full year and luckily for us we're just playing baseball and everything will work itself out. Like I said, it's a weird and unique time and it's really unbelievable..."

Duffy was pitching well in Spring Training when everything came to a halt. He knows quickly getting ready for the regular season will be toughest on the starting pitchers.