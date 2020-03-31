Duffy wins Becky Hammon Mid Major Award

USD senior Ciara Duffy has won her second Mid Major Player of the Year award, this time the Becky Hammon award. Just like Duffy, Hammon is a Rapid City native who went on to a brilliant career at Colorado State and then in the W-N-B-A.

Duffy has already decided that she is done with basketball. Ciara is getting married in July and ready to tackle life's next challenge. She was a 4.0 student with a double major at USD.

And Duffy was not just a great player, but the best teammate who helped the Coyotes to their 2nd unbeaten Summit League regular season in 3 years, a conference post season title and a 30-2 record. And she told Calling All Sports that all of her awards are as a result of her terrific team.

"It's a huge honor and it's really cool and I've said that before but it was truly something special this year and something really special to be a part of. And that's the reason I have gotten some of these awards is because this team did some amazing things and I happened to be the one to get my name put on these awards. But it really is the result of the entire program honestly..."

Duffy averaged 76 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in her senior season as the Coyotes finished 11th in the Coaches Poll and 17th in the AP. They earned the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament for the 2nd time in school history by winning the Summit League tournament.

Duffy finished her career with 1,793 points and 648 rebounds and was named honorable mention All-American, the first Coyote since moving to Division One in 2008.