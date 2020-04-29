Easley transfers to S.D.S.U.

South Dakota State announced Wednesday the addition of Charlie Easley, a sophomore transfer from Nebraska.

The 6-2 guard logged time in 28 games as a true freshman for the Huskers, earning progressively more playing time throughout the season. Easley scored a season-high eight points with a pair of 3-pointers against Indiana, and earned his way into the starting lineup for the final three games of the season.

"Charlie's personality and team-first mentality fit great with our program," head coach Eric Henderson said. "He is an extremely competitive guard who can impact the game in many ways, and after playing significant minutes in the Big Ten last year we feel like his best basketball is ahead of him. We are looking forward to Charlie getting to Brookings, and are extremely excited to welcome Charlie to the Jackrabbit family."

Easley, a 2019 graduate of Lincoln Pius X, won the 2019 Class B State Championship as a senior, averaging 23 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game. The 6-2 sharpshooter buried 51 percent from the field in his final season of prep play, capping a career that saw him earn All-Nebraska First Team honors as a junior and senior.

Easley, who joins a sophomore class that includes fellow Nebraskans Baylor Scheierman and David Wingett, will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Courtesy SDSU Athletics